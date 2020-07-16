IAEA Chief gives Iran until end of month to grant access to suspected sites

The Chief of the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday warned Iran of "bad" consequences if access is not granted by the end of July to two sites where undeclared nuclear activities may have taken place in the past.



“I keep insisting on the absolute necessity for us to resolve this issue very soon,” Rafael Mariano Grossi was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying. He also pointed out that the issue was not going to just go away and urged Iran again to provide IAEA investigators access to the disputed sites.



In a June report IAEA said Iran had not provided access to the two sites for four months. Subsequently, on June 19 the IAEA passed a resolution proposed by the European sides of the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) against Iran.



IAEA says undeclared nuclear activities may have taken place at the two sites in early 2000s but on June 19 Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency said the allegations were based on evidence "fabricated" by Israeli agents.