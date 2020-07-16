Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq to reopen airports to international flights July 23: state media Iraq to resume oil exports to Jordan One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases Iraq, France FMs urges Iraq to keep away from regional tensions Iraq’s raid on Iran-backed militias: Is the new PM ready to rein them in? Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 16 July 2020 02:41 PM

IAEA Chief gives Iran until end of month to grant access to suspected sites

iaea

The Chief of the U.N. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Wednesday warned Iran of "bad" consequences if access is not granted by the end of July to two sites where undeclared nuclear activities may have taken place in the past.


“I keep insisting on the absolute necessity for us to resolve this issue very soon,” Rafael Mariano Grossi was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as saying. He also pointed out that the issue was not going to just go away and urged Iran again to provide IAEA investigators access to the disputed sites.


In a June report IAEA said Iran had not provided access to the two sites for four months. Subsequently, on June 19 the IAEA passed a resolution proposed by the European sides of the 2015 nuclear agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) against Iran.


IAEA says undeclared nuclear activities may have taken place at the two sites in early 2000s but on June 19 Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman of Iran's Atomic Energy Agency said the allegations were based on evidence "fabricated" by Israeli agents.

Related Stories
Read
WEb-wo17-CV-iraq-poverty

One third of Iraqis expected to be living in poverty by year's end 16 July 2020 05:43 PM

bf81eb9c7626a721d51be4aae83ae2f7_L

Iran reports 2,500 new coronavirus cases 16 July 2020 05:34 PM

3

Iran faces shortage of medics, beds as virus cases spike again - official 16 July 2020 02:38 PM

oil tanker

Tanker off UAE sought by US over Iran sanctions ‘hijacked’ 16 July 2020 02:07 PM

biden

Twitter accounts of Biden, Obama, Musk, Bloomberg hacked 16 July 2020 01:50 AM

5

Seven ships catch fire at Iran's Bushehr port, agency says 15 July 2020 11:56 PM

4

Pompeo says U.S. to have decisions soon on Chinese technology firms, apps 15 July 2020 07:13 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Hardline Iranian lawmakers back off from move to impeach president 15 July 2020 07:11 PM

Comments