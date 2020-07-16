Iraq announces killing 7 terrorists on Faraj mountains

Iraq announced killing 7 terrorists in a shelling carried out by the International Coalition on the Faraj mountains, Saudi Al-Arabiya reported.

This comes while President Barham Salih stressed that Iraq's efforts will never be reduced until the remnants of ISIS, terrorism, crime and corruption in all its forms be totally eliminated.

He underlined that we liberated Mosul, and recaptured cities and villages through our great sacrifices, the courage of brave people, the will, unity and cohesion of Iraqis.