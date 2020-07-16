Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths Three ships on fire at southern Iranian port: IRNA Iran reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, 264,561 in total Iraq's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 with highest daily recoveries 15-year-old boy dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia amid outbreak fears Displaced people are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 in Iraq Iraqi children's hospital fighting to keep cancer patients safe from COVID-19
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 16 July 2020 01:42 AM

Salih: Anti-ISIS efforts to continue until all remnants are eliminated

isis

Iraq's President Barham Salih stressed that our efforts will never be reduced until the remnants of ISIS, terrorism, crime and corruption in all its forms be totally eliminated. He underlined that we liberated Mosul, and recaptured cities and villages through our great sacrifices, the courage of brave people, the will, unity and cohesion of Iraqis.


In a statement on the third anniversary of liberation of Mosul, Salih stated that, "We will not be comfortable until the last displaced and immigrant could be returned home to enjoy stability and security and to live a life of dignity. We, therefore, will not rest until we reconstruct and bring the life back to the devastated cities."


Our victory against ISIS and the liberation of our cities put in front of all of us as people, government and national forces a huge responsibility to strengthen State institutions so as to restore confidence in the prestige of the State and reassure citizens, wherever they live, on their lives, their security and future of their children. He added.


The President praised the role of religious authority in this confrontation and in achieving victory. He appreciated the support of the peoples and Governments of friendly Nations by providing the logistical, intelligence and air support to our security forces.

Related Stories
Read
army iraq

Iraq announces killing 7 terrorists on Faraj mountains 16 July 2020 01:46 AM

3

Turkish Artillery Shells Duhok's Kani Masi: Official 15 July 2020 06:40 PM

2

Kurdistan Border Security Seizes over 25kg of Gold Smuggled from Iran 15 July 2020 06:38 PM

1

Iraqi Forces Breach Kurdistan Region Border: Official 15 July 2020 06:35 PM

thumbs_b_c_2fd21a7e8684956632625c6744900f6b

Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons 15 July 2020 05:50 PM

3500705

Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week 15 July 2020 05:45 PM

523137Image1-1

Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths 15 July 2020 04:39 PM

download

Iraq's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 with highest daily recoveries 14 July 2020 08:46 PM

Comments