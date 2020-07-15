Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 16 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths Three ships on fire at southern Iranian port: IRNA Iran reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, 264,561 in total Iraq's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 with highest daily recoveries 15-year-old boy dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia amid outbreak fears Displaced people are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 in Iraq Iraqi children's hospital fighting to keep cancer patients safe from COVID-19
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 15 July 2020 11:56 PM

Seven ships catch fire at Iran's Bushehr port, agency says

5

At least seven ships have caught fire at Iran’s Bushehr port, the Tasnim news agency reported on Wednesday, in what appeared to be the latest in a series of fires and explosions around the country, some of which have hit sensitive sites.

 

No casualties have been reported, the agency said.

Plumes of dense black smoke billowed into the air, in a photograph of the incident published by the official IRNA news agency. State broadcaster IRIB showed fighters tackling clouds of smoke at a shipyard at the southern port on the Gulf.

There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June, including a fire at Iran’s underground Natanz nuclear facility on July 2.

Related Stories
Read
biden

Twitter accounts of Biden, Obama, Musk, Bloomberg hacked 16 July 2020 01:50 AM

4

Pompeo says U.S. to have decisions soon on Chinese technology firms, apps 15 July 2020 07:13 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Hardline Iranian lawmakers back off from move to impeach president 15 July 2020 07:11 PM

GettyImages-454751784-870

Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts 15 July 2020 04:41 PM

download

Three ships on fire at southern Iranian port: IRNA 15 July 2020 04:12 PM

117202016433139175972_15934743502491n

Iran reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, 264,561 in total 15 July 2020 04:10 PM

protest Iran

Internet access disrupted in Iran as uproar rises against executions 15 July 2020 02:59 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

President Rouhani urges ending Iran arms embargo to save JCPOA, multilateralism 15 July 2020 02:52 PM

Comments