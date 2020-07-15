Pompeo says U.S. to have decisions soon on Chinese technology firms, apps

The United States hopes to have a set of decisions shortly on Chinese telecoms companies that will reflect Washington’s central understanding that the information of U.S. citizens should be protected from Beijing authorities, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.



When asked about his recent remarks on the United States looking at banning Chinese social media app Tiktok, Pompeo said: “Whether it is Tiktok or any of the other Chinese communications platforms, apps, infrastructure, this administration is taking seriously the requirement to protect the American people from having their information end up in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said at a think-tank event.