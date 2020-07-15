Turkish Artillery Shells Duhok's Kani Masi: Official

The Turkish army on Tuesday bombarded Kani Masi sub-district of Duhok province, Kurdistan Region, an official has confirmed.



Sarbast Akreyi, head of the local adminstration in Kani Masi, pointed out that the Turkish artillery has targeted the center of the town.



They bombarded an area approximately 100 meters far from the administration building, the official noted.



He added that this was the first time for the Turkish army to target the center of the town which caused panic among the residents in the area.



Turkey views the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) as a "terrorist organisation" and it has lately begun an operation against the Kurdish armed group in the border areas of Kurdistan Region.