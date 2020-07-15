Kurdistan Border Security Seizes over 25kg of Gold Smuggled from Iran

Kurdish security forces at a border crossing between Kurdistan Region and Iran seized over 25 kilograms of gold soon after it was smuggled into Kurdistan.



Haji Omaran border crossing, which connects Erbil province to Iran’s Western Azarbaijan, revealed in a press release that the large and expensive shipment was found inside a truck.



“The 20 gold ingots were hidden behind the glove compartment. Our security personnel could detect the illegal shipment immediately after it was crossed into Kurdistan Region,” reads the statement.



The number of people arrested in relation to the case was not revealed.

Copy Related Stories Passenger Bus Catches Fire on KRG-Iran Border