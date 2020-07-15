Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons

The Iraqi government decided on Wednesday to ban parties and tribes from carrying weapons, according to the official Iraqi news agency.



Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi said his cabinet held a meeting in southern Basra province and voted to prevent any party or tribe from carrying weapons.

The move came four days after al-Kadhimi ordered the Iraqi army to control the spread of weapons in the country.



Weapons and ammunition are prevalent in Iraq, particularly in the hands of Iranian-backed militant groups, amid accusations that these groups are launching attacks against US targets in the country.



Iraqi tribes also possess large numbers of weapons, especially in the southern provinces where tribal clashes erupt regularly between rival tribes.







