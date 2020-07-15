Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Wednesday، 15 July 2020 05:45 PM

Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week

The Iraqi prime minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is set to kick off a foreign tour includes Iran, Saudi Arabia and Washington.

Iraqi officials told The Baghdad Post in June that Kadhimi was planning his first foreign tour with visits to the United States, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Kadhimi formally took office on May 7.

Prime Minister Kadhimi probably wants to mediate between Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the U.S., what his successor Adel Abdul Mahdi tried to do.

However, Iran has rejected the notion of talks with the Trump administration, insisting that the U.S. must first make up for its sanctions measures against Iran. 

 
“The Iraqi Prime Minister is keen to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia very soon,” Janabi said. “Saudi Arabia will be one of Kadhimi’s first destinations as prime minister.”

Kadhimi is also planning to visit Washington this month to launch the second round of the US-Iraq strategic dialogue that is the first of its kind in more than a decade. They aim to put all bilateral issues on the table, including the faltering Iraqi economy and the possible withdrawal of US troops.

