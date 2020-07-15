Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq bans parties, tribes from carrying weapons Iraqi PM to visit Iran next week Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths Three ships on fire at southern Iranian port: IRNA Iran reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, 264,561 in total Iraq's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 with highest daily recoveries 15-year-old boy dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia amid outbreak fears Displaced people are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 in Iraq Iraqi children's hospital fighting to keep cancer patients safe from COVID-19
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 15 July 2020 04:41 PM

Iran executes three political prisoners, upholds more death verdicts

GettyImages-454751784-870
Spokesman for the Iranian judiciary Gholam-Hossein Esmaeeli had a busy briefing on Tuesday detailing the death penalties of political prisoners including anti-government protesters, a “missile spy” and Kurdish “separatists.”

Esmaeeli confirmed that the execution verdicts earlier handed down to three men — Amir-Hossein Moradi, Mohammad Rajabi and Saeed Tamjidi — involved in anti-government protests last year have now been upheld by the Iranian Supreme Court.

In their indictment, the three protesters had been accused of acting as “riot leaders” during mass street rallies that rocked Iran in mid-November after the government announced a contentious fuel price hike. Based on the official account, the state’s ensuing crackdown left at least 200 dead, including many children, while sending thousands more behind bars.

According to human rights organizations, two of the three men had sought refuge in neighboring Turkey following the unrest but were extradited to Tehran by Turkish officials. In his presser, however, the judiciary spokesman offered yet another narrative.

“Two of them were arrested at an armed robbery scene. … They had also attempted to kidnap a woman,” he said. It was not immediately clear if the new version was a push to demonize the convicts and soothe the public fury against the verdicts.

“Then videos were recovered from their phones of moments they had set fire on public properties during the [November] protests. … They had captured the best evidence against themselves,” the spokesman added. Still, he hinted at a special law that could leave a last-minute chance for the convicts to be saved from execution.

The case of the three protesters — all in their 20s — came under the spotlight earlier this month when their lawyer complained about “unfair proceedings” and the defendants’ lack of access to proper legal assistance.

Retired Defense Ministry employee Reza Asgari was another name brought up at the briefing. Asgari was executed “last week” following a trial over espionage for the CIA. According to the judiciary spokesman, Asgari had “sold” important intelligence on Iran’s controversial missile program to the American spy agency.

In a similar case last year, Iran executed another Defense Ministry expert over espionage. “We will never compromise our country’s security. We are firm in our response and we do maintain strict surveillance,” Esmaeeli said in reference to infiltration by foreign intelligence organizations into sensitive Iranian institutions.

In recent weeks, rights activists had also been campaigning to convince Iranian officials to revoke death penalties against two Kurdish political prisoners held in the country’s southwest. The judiciary spokesman confirmed in the same briefing that both have been executed.


Related Stories
Read
download

Three ships on fire at southern Iranian port: IRNA 15 July 2020 04:12 PM

117202016433139175972_15934743502491n

Iran reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, 264,561 in total 15 July 2020 04:10 PM

protest Iran

Internet access disrupted in Iran as uproar rises against executions 15 July 2020 02:59 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

President Rouhani urges ending Iran arms embargo to save JCPOA, multilateralism 15 July 2020 02:52 PM

airstrike

Air strikes kill civilians in Yemen's al-Jawf province, residents say 15 July 2020 02:48 PM

274c8274-5d70-4fcd-b751-e25e2cb47f01_16x9_600x338

15-year-old boy dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia amid outbreak fears 14 July 2020 08:43 PM

zLRYHpZe

Explosion as fire breaks out at Iranian industrial complex 14 July 2020 08:05 PM

Iran flags

Iran says it has executed Iranian agent linked to CIA 14 July 2020 03:52 PM

Comments