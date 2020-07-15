Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Wednesday، 15 July 2020 04:39 PM

Iraq reports 2,110 new coronavirus cases, 87 deaths

On Wednesday, Iraq reported 2,110 new cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 83,867.

In a statement, the Iraqi health ministry also reported 87 coronavirus-related deaths, as the death toll rose to 3,432 fatalities.

It added that 540 cases were registered in Baghdad, 134 more cases in Dhi Qar, 180 in Babil, 164 in Najaf, 55 in Salahuddin, 134 in Wasit, 86 in Kirkuk, 155 in Sulaimani, 119 in Karbala, 164 more in Basra, 104 in Erbil, 5 in Duhok, 51 in Diyala, 23 in Maysan, 84 Diwaniyah, 13 in Anbar, 29 in Muthanna and 13 in Nineveh.

The ministry pointed out that 1,839 more patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.Iraq’s total number of recoveries reached 52, 621, according to the health ministry.

Iraq and coronavirus

Ryadh Abdul-Amir, head of the Public Health Department, said in a statement that the ministry is working on a plan to increase the capacity of testing to detect more infected cases.

“The Health Ministry managed to increase the daily test capacity from about 1,000 to 13,000 as the ministry has established more than 20 labs in Baghdad and other provinces,” Abdul-Amir said.

Several Arab countries have tightened restrictions on movement, and travel with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus.

Trillions of dollars have been pledged in economic stimulus packages around the world to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.
Globally, it is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease coronavirus,  continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.

It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.
