Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Wednesday، 15 July 2020 04:10 PM

Iran reports 2,388 new COVID-19 cases, 264,561 in total

Iran's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 264,561 on Wednesday after an overnight registration of 2,388 new infections, official IRNA news agency reported.

Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, said at her daily briefing that out of the new cases in the past 24 hours, 1,775 have been hospitalized.

The pandemic has so far claimed the lives of 13,410 Iranians, up by 199 in the past 24 hours, she added.

Besides, 227,561 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals while 3,411 remain in critical condition.

According to Lari, 2,048,049 lab tests for COVID-19 have been carried out in Iran as of Wednesday.

She said that 25 provinces are either in high-risk or on alert condition over the disease.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19.
