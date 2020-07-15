Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Wednesday، 15 July 2020 02:48 PM

Air strikes kill civilians in Yemen's al-Jawf province, residents say

airstrike

Air strikes on Yemen’s northern province of al-Jawf killed at least seven civilians on Wednesday, residents and an official from the Houthi movement said. 


The Houthi health ministry spokesman said in a Twitter post that air strikes by a Saudi-led coalition hit residential houses, killing nine people including two children. Two residents told Reuters that seven people had been killed. 


There was no immediate comment from the coalition which has been battling Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement for more than five years.

