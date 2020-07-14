Iraq's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 with highest daily recoveries

Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday said that 2,022 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total infections in the country to 81,757.



The ministry also reported 95 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 3,345.



It also said that 3,784 people recovered during the day, the highest single-day recoveries so far, bringing the total recoveries from the disease to 50,782.



The new cases were recorded after 15,540 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 713,552 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.



In a separate statement, the Health Ministry said it has started to provide its institutions with more than 300 ventilators to enhance the ability of health institutions to contain the pandemic.



The ministry frequently attributed the recent increase of COVID-19 infections to the lack of public compliance to the health instructions, and stronger testing capacity with the increase of labs in Baghdad and other provinces.



Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, Iraq has been taking measures to contain the pandemic.