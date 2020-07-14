Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 15 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 with highest daily recoveries 15-year-old boy dies of bubonic plague in Mongolia amid outbreak fears Displaced people are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 in Iraq Iraqi children's hospital fighting to keep cancer patients safe from COVID-19 Explosion as fire breaks out at Iranian industrial complex Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,312 new cases and 95 deaths Pentagon denies any attack that targeted American interests in Iraq Senior military officer dies of coronavirus in Iraq Unidentified militants attack convoy carrying U.S. equipment in southern Iraq Explosion shakes buildings in Tehran
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 14 July 2020 08:08 PM

Iraqi children's hospital fighting to keep cancer patients safe from COVID-19

image_kcn24f288
Basra Children's Hospital which specialises in cancer treatment has cut admissions by half since May due to the novel coronavirus, its director said, and is battling to keep children safe from infection with a new isolation ward and testing of staff.

Hospital director Ali Abulhussein al-Idani said that since June, five children were diagnosed with the illness upon admission to the hospital, including a six month-old child, who died of complications.

"The immune system of cancer patients is very weak, it can be close to nil. If a patient (with cancer) catches the coronavirus, he or she will be affected badly and rapidly," he added.

The hospital has boosted ward cleaning and limited visitors to just one per child, is treating more patients as outpatients, as well as routinely testing staff.

A health ministry spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
Iraq has registered 81,757 cases of the novel coronavirus including 3,345 deaths as of Tuesday.

For the parents of children with cancer, the fear of them contracting coronavirus is intense.

Awatef Mohamed, sitting next to her 4 year-old daughter Iman, who is being treated for kidney cancer, said: "If she falls ill with the coronavirus, her health condition will deteriorate. She'll have to stop chemotherapy to be treated for this other disease".

Cancer is one of the biggest causes of death in the country, according to a 2019 World Health Organization (WHO) report.

The incidence of cancer is increasing in Iraq and many people suspect contamination from weapons used in years of war and the accompanying pollution could be a cause.

A lack of access to cancer treatment, the high price of cancer drugs and a generally weak healthcare system in Iraq exacerbate the problem.
Editors’ Picks

Basra Children's Hospital was founded in 2010 with the support of foreign donors, and over the 12 last months admitted about 2550 patients.

Related Stories
Read
download

Iraq's COVID-19 cases exceed 80,000 with highest daily recoveries 14 July 2020 08:46 PM

qr7d2gk8neluebu024d5y6723eo5jrw6

Displaced people are extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 in Iraq 14 July 2020 08:39 PM

Haider_al-Abadi

Former Iraqi PM calls for solidarity, overcoming differences 13 July 2020 05:31 PM

Rasoul

Rasoul congratulates Iraqis on anniversary of Mosul liberation 13 July 2020 05:29 PM

iraq police

SMC announces destroying terrorist dens in Abu Saida 13 July 2020 05:26 PM

army iraq

9th armored division sets date for deployment of security forces in Diyala 13 July 2020 05:24 PM

oil

Former Unaoil managers convicted in Britain of Iraq bribery 13 July 2020 03:49 PM

12

Fire Engulfs Petrochemical Facility in Iran: Report 13 July 2020 01:53 AM

Comments