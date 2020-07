China announced sanctions against US officials, including Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, few days after the US sanctioned four Chinese officials over human rights abuses.

Beijing's decision targets Sens. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R–Texas), as well as Rep. Chris Smith (R–N.J.); Sam Brownback, the U.S. ambassador at large for international religious freedom; and the Congressional-Executive Commission on China.