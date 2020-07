The Lamestream Media is not talking about what is happening with the Stock Market and JOBS. Both are doing GREAT! The Radical Left will destroy the USA. Be careful what you wish for, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

"Never in history have Police been treated so badly as they are in Democrat run cities - and these cities are a mess. Police must take a stronger stand with the Radical Left politicians that are treating them so badly, and so disrespectfully!" he added.