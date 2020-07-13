Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 July 2020
Monday، 13 July 2020 05:31 PM

Former Iraqi PM calls for solidarity, overcoming differences

The leader of the victory coalition, Haider al-Abadi, said today, Friday, that the world saw the announcement of victory in Mosul as a miracle due to the great difficulties that Iraq was going through at that time.


In a statement marking the third anniversary of the liberation of Mosul and received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Abadi stressed that "the world believed that Iraq had ended and divided, after ISIS gangs occupied the city of Mosul and killed and abandoned its sons, but it returned strongly."

 

