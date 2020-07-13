Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 July 2020
Monday، 13 July 2020 05:26 PM

SMC announces destroying terrorist dens in Abu Saida

The Security Media Cell announced the destruction of nests of terrorists in Abu Saida, Diyala Governorate.


 A statement of the cell received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), today, Sunday, that "during the Operation Heroes of Iraq in its fourth stage, the forces of the Second Brigade of the Rapid Response Division were able to clear and search areas of lands, orchards and villages in Abi Saida district in Diyala Governorate."


 The statement added that "the total area that was searched amounted to 18 square kilometers, resulting in the arrest of a number of wanted persons, the dismantling of dozens of explosive devices, and the destruction of 10 dens of terrorists."

