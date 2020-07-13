Iran not accepting Europe’s middle-course stance: Spokesperson

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in his weekly press conference on Monday that Tehran does not accept the Europeans’ middle-course stance between the US and Iran.



"The Europeans’ stance is “not constructive”, Abbas Mousavi said, adding that Iran clearly announces that Europeans have some commitments they should be loyal to, but they are defeated by the US pressures that is by no means good for their international reputation.



Answering a question about why the details of the draft agreement between China and Iran are not revealed, Mousavi said the accord is still being negotiated. It is a roadmap that should be carefully-wrought. And those trying to sabotage it know “our sensitivity”.



He said that when finalized, the document will be published and that the hype is for distancing Beijing and Tehran from each other.