Monday, 13 July 2020
Monday، 13 July 2020 01:53 AM

Fire Engulfs Petrochemical Facility in Iran: Report

A fire reportedly engulfed a facility belonging to the Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company in southwestern Iran, the official IRNA news agency reported on Sunday, noting that the fire was soon brought under control.

The news agency cited Mohsen Beyranvand, the governor of Mahshahr county, as pointing out that the fire was caused by an oil leak.

However, he added, the incident did not result in any casualties or financial damages.

The governor said that the fire was put out in less than ten minutes.
