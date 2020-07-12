Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday، 12 July 2020 05:01 PM

Senior military officer dies of coronavirus in Iraq

A senior Iraqi military officer has succumbed to coronavirus, the army said on Sunday.

A military statement said Maj.-Gen Murad al-Rabi'e, commander of the infantry corps of the Iraqi army, died from COVID-19.

The statement did not give any further details.

Al-Rabi'e is the highest-ranking military officer to have died of the virus in Iraq since the outbreak hit the country in March.

Iraq has so far recorded 75,194 infections, including 3,055 deaths and 43,079 recoveries, according to its Health Ministry.

Authorities have imposed a partial curfew, banned gatherings and made the wearing of masks mandatory in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The country's health system has been overwhelmed by the rising numbers, and there is a shortage of medical supplies including PPE and oxygen canisters.
