Monday, 13 July 2020
Sunday، 12 July 2020 04:39 PM

Iran’s Khamenei urges fight against ‘tragic’ virus resurgence

Iran’s supreme leader Sunday called the resurgence of the coronavirus in the country “truly tragic” and urged all citizens to help stem what has been the region’s deadliest outbreak.
“Let everyone play their part in the best way to break the chain of transmission in the short term and save the country,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a video conference with lawmakers, according to his office.
