Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 13 July 2020
Breaking
Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,312 new cases and 95 deaths Pentagon denies any attack that targeted American interests in Iraq Senior military officer dies of coronavirus in Iraq Unidentified militants attack convoy carrying U.S. equipment in southern Iraq Explosion shakes buildings in Tehran Dozens of Iraqi Christian families displaced and 10 churches closed due to Turkish incursions Rights commission warns COVID-19 spreading in Iraqi prisons At border with Iran, Iraq PM al-Kadhimi vows to fight customs corruption Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,734 new cases and 95 more deaths Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 12 July 2020 04:08 PM

Unidentified militants attack convoy carrying U.S. equipment in southern Iraq

d308c15e-6a40-4792-8998-954d8919049d
Unidentified militants attacked a convoy of trucks carrying U.S. logistical equipment in southern Iraq, an Interior Ministry source said on Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday night when gunmen riding pickups forced the convoy to stop between the cities of Samawah and Diwaniyah and set fire to the trucks, which was carrying U.S. army's furniture and military vehicles, the source added.

The trucks were traveling from neighboring Kuwait to a U.S. base in Taji Camp in the north of Baghdad when the gunmen attacked the convoy and forced the drivers to get off the trucks before they set them on fire and fled the scene, the source said.

A police force from Diwaniyah arrived at the scene and took the drivers for interrogation as they launched an investigation into the incident, the source added.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq and the U.S. embassy in the Green Zone have been frequently targeted by insurgent mortar and rocket attacks.

The attacks came as the Iraqi-U.S. relations have witnessed a tension since Jan. 3 when a U.S. drone struck a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary IMIS forces.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against the ISIS militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.
Related Stories
Read
12

Fire Engulfs Petrochemical Facility in Iran: Report 13 July 2020 01:53 AM

PM kadhimi BP

Iraqi PM vows to avoid corrupt from using border crossings 12 July 2020 07:46 PM

523137Image1

Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,312 new cases and 95 deaths 12 July 2020 05:27 PM

pentagon-denies-attacks-in-Iraq

Pentagon denies any attack that targeted American interests in Iraq 12 July 2020 05:08 PM

806x378-senior-military-officer-dies-of-coronavirus-in-iraq-1594562606155

Senior military officer dies of coronavirus in Iraq 12 July 2020 05:01 PM

Turkey-Iraq

Dozens of Iraqi Christian families displaced and 10 churches closed due to Turkish incursions 11 July 2020 08:54 PM

Jail-2424

Rights commission warns COVID-19 spreading in Iraqi prisons 11 July 2020 07:54 PM

b1551a47-79ef-430a-8664-2d3b56538ee9_16x9_600x338

At border with Iran, Iraq PM al-Kadhimi vows to fight customs corruption 11 July 2020 07:50 PM

Comments