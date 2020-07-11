Explosion shakes buildings in Tehran

An explosion was heard in Tehran, shaking buildings in Iran's capital on Saturday night, according to international media.



Jalal Maleki, a spokesman for the Tehran Fire Department, stated that the explosion took place in northern Tehran in the basement of an old two-story house containing about 30 gas cylinders, according to the Iranian ISNA news. Several of the cylinders weighed five kilograms.

The spokesman stated that a person who was injured in the basement was likely working with the cylinders, leading to the initial explosion.



Explosions were reported west of Tehran on Thursday night, with some initial reports claiming that the explosions occurred at a missile depot belonging to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).



Power outages were reported in the area after the explosions were heard.



Along with the denial of the explosion, Iranian media reported that the mayor of Garmdareh had stated that the explosion was caused by gas tanks, but it was later discovered that the quoted mayor had died over a year ago and that the quoted news was from years ago.