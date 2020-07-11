Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 July 2020
Saturday، 11 July 2020 07:21 PM

Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,734 new cases and 95 more deaths

On Saturday, Iraq reported 2,734 new cases from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total cases to 75,194.

In a statement, the Iraqi health ministry also reported 95 coronavirus-related deaths, as the death toll rose exceeded 3,000 fatalities.

It added that 988 cases were registered in Baghdad, 236 more cases in Dhi Qar, 195 in Babil, 180 in Najaf, 148 in Salahuddin, 139 in Wasit, 138 in Kirkuk, 131 in Sulaimani, 121 in Karbala, 121 more in Basra, 70 in Erbil, 10 in Duhok, 67 in Diyala, 88 in Maysan, 60 Diwaniyah, six in Anbar, 14 in Muthanna and 22 in Nineveh.

The ministry pointed out that 1,699 more patients had recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours.

Iraq’s total number of recoveries reached 43,079 and 3,055 have died, according to the health ministry.

