Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 July 2020
Breaking
Explosion shakes buildings in Tehran Dozens of Iraqi Christian families displaced and 10 churches closed due to Turkish incursions Rights commission warns COVID-19 spreading in Iraqi prisons At border with Iran, Iraq PM al-Kadhimi vows to fight customs corruption Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,734 new cases and 95 more deaths Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 11 July 2020 06:03 PM

Scores of Christian Families Displaced as Turkey-PKK Clashes Escalate in Duhok

79ff3baf1e17f0a9b17b27f08b1b6aad_L
Scores of Christian families have been forced to flee their villages due to the ongoing armed conflicts between Turkey and Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in Kurdistan Region’s Duhok province, an official said. Turkey has recently stepped up its military operations deep into Kurdistan Region borders near Zakho and Amedi districts of Kurdistan Region, saying that it is removing the PKK guerrillas which are seen by Ankara as a threat to Turkey’s national security. However, the war has displaced hundreds of civilian families from the villages along the border, among them are more than 40 Christian families, according to Faros Yohanna, a member of Duhok Provincial Council. “Over 40 Christian families have abandoned their homes in the villages around Zakho to find shelter in central Zakho, Birsive, Batifa, and Hizawa subdistricts,” Yohanna told BasNews. “We call on Turkey and the PKK to take their war outside our borders as their violence results in another ordeal for our people,” He added. Since the beginning of the new operations by the Turkish army inside Kurdistan Region, at least seven civilians have been killed and several others were injured. The war has also resulted in the evacuation of dozens of villages where material damages to civilian properties have been reported.
Related Stories
Read
Turkey-Iraq

Dozens of Iraqi Christian families displaced and 10 churches closed due to Turkish incursions 11 July 2020 08:54 PM

Jail-2424

Rights commission warns COVID-19 spreading in Iraqi prisons 11 July 2020 07:54 PM

b1551a47-79ef-430a-8664-2d3b56538ee9_16x9_600x338

At border with Iran, Iraq PM al-Kadhimi vows to fight customs corruption 11 July 2020 07:50 PM

117202016433139175972_15934743502491n

Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,734 new cases and 95 more deaths 11 July 2020 07:21 PM

ec7a53b26bd551658ccba6587ba0e455_L

Iraqi Army Launches Major Operation Near Iran Border 11 July 2020 06:00 PM

6d378e355cc47e1cfc6b65b57b503b58_L

Iraqi MP Dies of COVID-19 11 July 2020 05:56 PM

PM kadhimi BP

At border with Iran, Iraq PM vows to fight customs corruption 11 July 2020 05:37 PM

3cdf0dd1056ec200d966a2f89ed29fd5_L

Iran Executed 30 Kurdish Inmates since January: Monitor 11 July 2020 01:41 AM

Comments