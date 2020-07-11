Iraqi Army Launches Major Operation Near Iran Border

The Iraqi army on Saturday launched the fourth phase of Operation Iraqi Heroes to clear the border province of Diyala from the Islamic State (IS) remnants. Deputy chief of staff Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Kamil Al-Shammari said in a statement that the Joint Operations Command, under the supervision of Iraqi PM and Commander-in-Chief, had ordered the operation at dawn today to remove the IS remnants from the areas near the Iranian border strip. "The operation is targeting at this stage a wide area estimated at 17,685 km2,” Shammari said. According to the statement, fighter jets belonging to the US-led Coalition, supported by the Iraqi air force, are participating in the operation.