Iraqi MP Ghida Kambash died of the new coronavirus on Friday, the parliament confirmed. The 46-year-old was a three-time MP from Baquba, northeast of Baghdad. She is the first lawmaker in Iraq to succumb to the virus. Last month, Parliament Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi said up to 20 MPs were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19. In total, Iraq’s health ministry has declared around 70,000 coronavirus cases, out of whom nearly 3,000 have died and 40,000 recovered.