Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 12 July 2020
Breaking
Explosion shakes buildings in Tehran Dozens of Iraqi Christian families displaced and 10 churches closed due to Turkish incursions Rights commission warns COVID-19 spreading in Iraqi prisons At border with Iran, Iraq PM al-Kadhimi vows to fight customs corruption Coronavirus: Iraq reports 2,734 new cases and 95 more deaths Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 11 July 2020 05:52 PM

Mullah Krekar Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison

4a21513e4211af2c7571bcbdfa066166_L
Kurdish controversial Islamist preacher Mullah Krekar was sentenced to 12 years in prison by an Italian court, media reports said. A Bolzano appeals court on Friday upheld all the convictions in a trial into a jihadi cell in Italy featuring an Islamist leader recently extradited to Italy from Norway, ANSA reported. Krekar, whose real name is Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad, was found to have been the 'spiritual leader' of the Rawti Shax jihadi cell, which was dismantled by the Italian security police in the autumn of 2015. Krekar is considered a terrorist by the UN and US. The 63-year-old Iraqi Kurdish preacher went to Norway as a refugee in 1991. However, after many years, Krekar is not holding a Norwegian citizenship, unlike his wife and four children. He was the founder of the defunct Islamic group Ansar al-Islam, although has since distanced himself from the group.
Related Stories
Read
lu7riZD5

Explosion shakes buildings in Tehran 11 July 2020 11:44 PM

IMG_20200711_171745

U.S. warns citizens of heightened detention risks in China 11 July 2020 06:10 PM

Brian Hook, special representative for Iran, speaks about the creation of the Iran Action Group at the State Department, in Washington, Aug. 16, 2018.

US senior diplomat says Iran and Venezuela 'are governed by thieves' 11 July 2020 05:40 PM

hassan-rouhani-iran

Iran's president calls for ban on weddings, wakes to halt virus spread 11 July 2020 05:34 PM

oil

Iran will develop oil industry despite U.S. sanctions - Zanganeh says 11 July 2020 05:30 PM

4243c615e33e7b37b09072640e7f9b75_L

Iran Reports over 220 New COVID-19 Deaths 11 July 2020 01:45 AM

riyadh

Saudi Arabia reports 3,159 new coronavirus cases, 51 new deaths 10 July 2020 06:08 PM

exp

IRGC fails to stop Iran explosions: Jerusalem Post 10 July 2020 06:03 PM

Comments