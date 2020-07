The Iranian Health Ministry reported on Thursday that more than 220 other people have died from coronavirus over the past day. Sima Lari, a spokesperson for the ministry, told reporters that the ministry has confirmed at least 2,079 infections since yesterday. The new reports take the total number of cases since the outbreak of the novel virus in the country to 250,458, out of which 12,305 patients have lost their lives and 212,176 others recovered.