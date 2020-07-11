Iran Executed 30 Kurdish Inmates since January: Monitor

A human rights monitoring group revealed on Thursday that Iran had executed at least 30 Kurdish inmates since the beginning of this year. Hengaw Organization for Human Rights cited a report by an Iranian human rights group as explaining that the Iranian authorities, since January, had implemented the death sentences of 123 prisoners. According to the figures revealed by the human rights group, Kurds are making up nearly 24% of the total victims of execution sentences in Iran. The majority of the death penalties were issued on alleged murder charges, Hengaw agency added.