Russia Supports Dialogue between Syrian Kurds and Damascus

Russia on Thursday reaffirmed its support to dialogue between the Syrian Kurds and Damascus, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said. "For hundreds of years, Syria has been a country where various ethnic and confessional groups lived together in peace. This was Syria’s calling card. Of course, this deserves respect, and we have mentioned this several times," Zakharova said. "We are confident that such historic traditions must be maintained and carried on. We believe that the Syrian Kurds are an integral part of the Syrian people. Based on this principal stance, Moscow supports the dialogue between the Kurds and Damascus on the future governance of their shared homeland." She further argued that the people of Syria "must" determine for themselves what their country will be like so that the entire population would feel safe regardless of their ethnicity or denomination.