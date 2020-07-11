Second Wave of COVID-19 to Hit Iraq within Two Months: Health Minister

The second wave of the new coronavirus outbreak is expected to hit Iraq within two months, likely in September or October, said Health Minister Hassan Tamimi.



Iraq is recording over 2,000 infections daily in the recent weeks with usually over 100 deaths. The total number of confirmed cases has now reached 69,612, while the death toll stands at 2,882.



“Iraq has not yet reached the peak,” Tamimi said about the outbreak in a televised interview. “We will most probably enter the second wave in September or October.”



Iraq is testing 11,000 to 13,000 people everyday in hopes of finding the infected and slow down the spread. However, the health minister said they are planning to increase the daily number of tests to 50,000 to make the efforts effective.