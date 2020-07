What the world is witnessing right now is someone hitting Iranian nuclear and conventional weapons and IRGC facilities practically whenever desired, Yonah Bob wrote in the Jerusalem Post.

The IRGC has had over 14 days to root out the cell or cells that are making these explosions occurring and has reached nothing, the report added.

This comes as Tehran was hit by an explosion last night that reportedly targeted warehouses of rockets that belong to the Iranian IRGC.