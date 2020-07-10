Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands Justice and reconciliation key to ending long-term Iraq's internal displacement: UN expert Shrinking water supplies threaten to put fragile Iraq 'on the edge' Pompeo hints at Iran links in killing of Iraqi expert Al-Hashimi US condemns brutal killing of Iraqi expert Husham Al Hashimi Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 10 July 2020 06:00 PM

Asian Football Confederation excludes Iraq from local licensing requirements

afc
Asian Football Confederation - AFC agreed to exclude Iraqi clubs from licensing conditions for the coming season 2021/2020 due to the pandemic conditions of COVID-19.

Iraqi Football Association said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the Chairman of the Licensing Committee Hussein Flamers confirmed that the normalization body and through the Secretary Mohammed Farhan, addressed the AFC to exclude the Iraqi Premier League clubs from the conditions of licenses, provided that the licensing system is applied to clubs that will participate in the AFC Championships.

"Although Iraqi clubs are exempted from licenses to participate in the local league, each club must provide documents of the five licensing criteria, according to the rules and regulations, in order to complete the requirements for participation in the league, and to preserve the professional characteristics of football," said Flamers.

He pointed out that "a notification was received from the Asian Licensing Committee attached to some updates and the results of financial complaints submitted by players, coaches and clubs, and the managers of clubs licenses were notified, and the clubs were addressed through the secretariat to complete the necessary requirements according to the deadline".
Related Stories
Read
3cdf0dd1056ec200d966a2f89ed29fd5_L

Iran Executed 30 Kurdish Inmates since January: Monitor 11 July 2020 01:41 AM

f72352e8194a7108335d442cdf61c36a_L

Russia Supports Dialogue between Syrian Kurds and Damascus 11 July 2020 12:34 AM

12e2c445b699f6d26bccf4c65808492f_L

Second Wave of COVID-19 to Hit Iraq within Two Months: Health Minister 11 July 2020 12:32 AM

Iraqi_Airways_727-200,_747-SP

Health committee issues new measures on traveling from/to Iraq 10 July 2020 05:56 PM

626px-Tigris_River_At_Diyarbakir

Iraq seeks new agreement on Tigris, Euphrates rivers: Ministry 10 July 2020 05:53 PM

halbousi2

Iraqi speaker urges speedy return of displaced people to Nineveh 10 July 2020 05:49 PM

2020_7_9_18_58_22_119

Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya 10 July 2020 12:19 AM

salih123

Saleh highlights Iraqi sovereignty during meeting with Arab ambassadors 09 July 2020 10:54 PM

Comments