Asian Football Confederation excludes Iraq from local licensing requirements

Asian Football Confederation - AFC agreed to exclude Iraqi clubs from licensing conditions for the coming season 2021/2020 due to the pandemic conditions of COVID-19.



Iraqi Football Association said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the Chairman of the Licensing Committee Hussein Flamers confirmed that the normalization body and through the Secretary Mohammed Farhan, addressed the AFC to exclude the Iraqi Premier League clubs from the conditions of licenses, provided that the licensing system is applied to clubs that will participate in the AFC Championships.



"Although Iraqi clubs are exempted from licenses to participate in the local league, each club must provide documents of the five licensing criteria, according to the rules and regulations, in order to complete the requirements for participation in the league, and to preserve the professional characteristics of football," said Flamers.



He pointed out that "a notification was received from the Asian Licensing Committee attached to some updates and the results of financial complaints submitted by players, coaches and clubs, and the managers of clubs licenses were notified, and the clubs were addressed through the secretariat to complete the necessary requirements according to the deadline".

