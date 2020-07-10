Health committee issues new measures on traveling from/to Iraq

The Higher Committee for Health and National Safety issued new instructions on traveling to and from Iraq.



The Committee decided, at its meeting held on 6/7/2020, to cancel the content of its decisions (38, 41, 59 for 2020) to combat the Corona pandemic, ccording to a document issued by the General Secretariat of the Cabinet and was received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Thursday.



The committee decided to allow all Iraqis to travel outside Iraq, provided that a commitment is to be taken from them for a 14-day home quarantine upon the return after conducting clinical and laboratory tests at the border crossing, and to take the necessary health measures according to the results.



The document indicated that the committee also decided to conduct clinical tests for Iraqi expatriates as a a prompt test, and in the absence of symptoms and the appearance of the result of a negative test, they are given a 14-day home quarantine.