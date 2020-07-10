Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands Justice and reconciliation key to ending long-term Iraq's internal displacement: UN expert Shrinking water supplies threaten to put fragile Iraq 'on the edge' Pompeo hints at Iran links in killing of Iraqi expert Al-Hashimi US condemns brutal killing of Iraqi expert Husham Al Hashimi Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 10 July 2020 05:53 PM

Iraq seeks new agreement on Tigris, Euphrates rivers: Ministry

626px-Tigris_River_At_Diyarbakir

The Ministry of Water Resources confirmed today, Friday, that Iraq is seeking to reach a new agreement on the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.


 "The Minister of Water Resources Mehdi Rashid, during his meeting with Turkish Ambassador Fateh Yildiz in Baghdad, focused on renegotiating with Ankara to reach an agreement that specifies the reasonable share of the water of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers," ministry spokesman Awni Diab said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

 

He pointed to "the presence of attempts with Iran in this regard."


 Dhiyab explained that "the Minister of Water Resources asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to approach the Iranian side to determine a meeting and start the process of negotiating water," noting that "Iraq has not yet reached understandings on vital issues, due to the impact of the rivers coming from the eastern side on the border cities, especially the governorate  Basra, which is affected by the high tides, in addition to the Maysan governorate, the Badra region, Jassan, Mandali and Khanaqin, and the direct impact on the water storage in the Derbandikhan and Hamrin dams, which depend on water imports from the Iranian side.

Related Stories
Read
3cdf0dd1056ec200d966a2f89ed29fd5_L

Iran Executed 30 Kurdish Inmates since January: Monitor 11 July 2020 01:41 AM

f72352e8194a7108335d442cdf61c36a_L

Russia Supports Dialogue between Syrian Kurds and Damascus 11 July 2020 12:34 AM

12e2c445b699f6d26bccf4c65808492f_L

Second Wave of COVID-19 to Hit Iraq within Two Months: Health Minister 11 July 2020 12:32 AM

afc

Asian Football Confederation excludes Iraq from local licensing requirements 10 July 2020 06:00 PM

Iraqi_Airways_727-200,_747-SP

Health committee issues new measures on traveling from/to Iraq 10 July 2020 05:56 PM

halbousi2

Iraqi speaker urges speedy return of displaced people to Nineveh 10 July 2020 05:49 PM

2020_7_9_18_58_22_119

Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya 10 July 2020 12:19 AM

salih123

Saleh highlights Iraqi sovereignty during meeting with Arab ambassadors 09 July 2020 10:54 PM

Comments