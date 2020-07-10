Iraqi speaker urges speedy return of displaced people to Nineveh

Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi stressed the importance of the government's speedy return of the displaced and compensation for those affected by Nineveh governorate.



In a statement marking the third anniversary of the liberation of Mosul, and received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Halbousi said, "With the feelings of pride and pride, the third anniversary of the liberation of Mosul passes on us, with a great victory that surprised the world, and clarified the epics of Iraqi courage, pride and sacrifice, which were stained with the blood of the brave Iraqis of all formations."

Our heroic forces, from the army, police, federal police, anti-terror apparatus, popular and tribal crowds, peshmerga and civilians, all those who support our security forces, and with the support of the religious authority, the support of the coalition forces, brotherly and friendly countries, and all the honorable people of the world. "