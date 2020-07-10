Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands Justice and reconciliation key to ending long-term Iraq's internal displacement: UN expert Shrinking water supplies threaten to put fragile Iraq 'on the edge' Pompeo hints at Iran links in killing of Iraqi expert Al-Hashimi US condemns brutal killing of Iraqi expert Husham Al Hashimi Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 10 July 2020 05:49 PM

Iraqi speaker urges speedy return of displaced people to Nineveh

halbousi2

Iraqi Speaker of Parliament Mohamed Al-Halbousi stressed the importance of the government's speedy return of the displaced and compensation for those affected by Nineveh governorate.


 In a statement marking the third anniversary of the liberation of Mosul, and received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Halbousi said, "With the feelings of pride and pride, the third anniversary of the liberation of Mosul passes on us, with a great victory that surprised the world, and clarified the epics of Iraqi courage, pride and sacrifice, which were stained with the blood of the brave Iraqis of all formations."

 

Our heroic forces, from the army, police, federal police, anti-terror apparatus, popular and tribal crowds, peshmerga and civilians, all those who support our security forces, and with the support of the religious authority, the support of the coalition forces, brotherly and friendly countries, and all the honorable people of the world. "

Read
3cdf0dd1056ec200d966a2f89ed29fd5_L

Iran Executed 30 Kurdish Inmates since January: Monitor 11 July 2020 01:41 AM

f72352e8194a7108335d442cdf61c36a_L

Russia Supports Dialogue between Syrian Kurds and Damascus 11 July 2020 12:34 AM

12e2c445b699f6d26bccf4c65808492f_L

Second Wave of COVID-19 to Hit Iraq within Two Months: Health Minister 11 July 2020 12:32 AM

afc

Asian Football Confederation excludes Iraq from local licensing requirements 10 July 2020 06:00 PM

Iraqi_Airways_727-200,_747-SP

Health committee issues new measures on traveling from/to Iraq 10 July 2020 05:56 PM

626px-Tigris_River_At_Diyarbakir

Iraq seeks new agreement on Tigris, Euphrates rivers: Ministry 10 July 2020 05:53 PM

2020_7_9_18_58_22_119

Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya 10 July 2020 12:19 AM

salih123

Saleh highlights Iraqi sovereignty during meeting with Arab ambassadors 09 July 2020 10:54 PM

Comments