Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya



On Thursday, the Egyptian media announced that the Egyptian Army has carried out a military maneuver near the Libyan border called “Hasm 2020”, which is a response to Turkey’s announcement about a new exercise in the Mediterranean.



The Egyptian channel “Cairo and People” (Al-Qahira w Al-Nas) said in a post on Twitter, that the Egyptian armed forces, with their main branches, are carrying out the maneuver dubbed as "Hasm 2020" at the western border, and this means that the maneuvers are close to Libya.



The Egyptian military maneuvers come one day after the Turkish naval forces announced that they will carry out huge naval exercises off the Libyan coast during the coming period.



Turkish media quoted the Turkish Navy as saying that the expected maneuvers would be called “Naftex”, and would take place off the Libyan coast in 3 different regions, and each would bear a special name, “Barbaros”, “Targot Rais” and “Chaka Bay”.



Turkish media revealed that these maneuvers will take place soon, and that they are training in anticipation of war in the eastern Mediterranean, in addition to what has been described as the escalating tensions in Libya in the recent period.



Egypt and Turkey currently are at odds, especially after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced the full readiness of the Egyptian armed forces to fight to secure the country's western border with Libya, noting that illegal interference in the region contribute to the spread of terrorist militias, stressing that the Sirte and Al-Jafra cities constitute a red line for Egypt.