Saleh highlights Iraqi sovereignty during meeting with Arab ambassadors

Iraqi President Barham Salih received on Wednesday at the Baghdad Palace a number of the Ambassadors of the Arab States.



The discussions at the meeting focused on the ways and means of enhancing the relationship with the Arab States as well as broadening constructive cooperation across all the fields which would guarantee the interests of all.



The President underscored that a strong and capable Iraq having sovereignty is the national project that would safeguard Iraq and its security as well as lasting societal peace, and indicated that Iraq's stability is a main pillar of regional stability.



Moreover, he stressed that Iraq has its power and its influence over its regional and international environment.



Therefore, Iraq sovereignty should be respected by all; non-interference in the internal affairs of Iraq should be considered as fundamental to build an evolving relationship based on common understanding on many issues of common interest.