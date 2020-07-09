Iraqi president, minister discuss efforts to back education process

Iraq's President ِBarham Salih met on Wednesday at the Baghdad Palace with Minister of Education Mr. Ali Hamid Mukhlif, the Presidency said in a statement.

The meeting placed emphasis on the need for concerted efforts to support, regulate the education process and upgrade this important sector as well as following up the students' affairs and their conditions.



Together, the President and the Education Minister discussed the Ministry's efforts and its following up to create an appropriate environment enabling the 6th grade students and the students of the vocational schools to sit for the final examinations in the midst of the current challenges and the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.