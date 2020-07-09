Saleh, Agriculture Min. discuss supporting local production

Iraqi President Barham Salih on Thursday received at the Al-Salam Palace in Baghdad Minister of Agriculture Eng. Mohammad Karim Al-Khafaji.



The President stressed the importance of supporting and protecting the local production as well as encouraging peasants and farmers through providing supplies and equipment which would upgrade the Agricultural sector at both crop production and animal raising.



Agriculture will be the foundation for the country's overall development if we make better use of the Agricultural sector and the manpower as well, Saleh said.



This, therefore, will encourage self-sufficiency, provide additional sources of agricultural products as well as investing its surplus in other fields, He added.

Jointly, the President and the Agriculture Minister discussed obstacles and problems faced by this sector particularly in the midst of further transmission of the COVID-19.



Moreover, they reviewed the solutions and steps which should be taken in this regard to achieve sustainable development and economic progress.