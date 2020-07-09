Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands Justice and reconciliation key to ending long-term Iraq's internal displacement: UN expert Shrinking water supplies threaten to put fragile Iraq 'on the edge' Pompeo hints at Iran links in killing of Iraqi expert Al-Hashimi US condemns brutal killing of Iraqi expert Husham Al Hashimi Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 09 July 2020 08:58 PM

Tehran denies seizure of Iranian weapons shipment to Yemeni rebels

Abbas Mousavi

Iran has rejected a U.S. claim that a boat carrying Iranian weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen had been seized, saying the “baseless” accusation was aimed at extending a UN arms embargo on Tehran.


"Lying, accusations, and spreading hatred are key elements of America's foreign policy," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Musavi said on July 9, according to state television. 


Musavi’s comments come a day after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that the United States and unidentified "partner" forces intercepted a vessel off Yemen's coast on June 28 that was carrying Iranian weapons to the Houthis. 


The cargo included 200 rocket-propelled grenades, more than 1,700 assault rifles, 21 surface-to-air and land-attack missiles, and several anti-tank missiles, Pompeo said.


The top U.S. diplomat also reiterated his call for the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran that is set to expire in October, saying: "No serious person can possibly believe Iran will use any weapon it receives for peaceful ends."


Musavi accused Washington of "trying to provide excuses to continue their maximum pressure on Iran” and extend the arms embargo on the country.


Iran-aligned Shi’ite Houthi rebels have been fighting the internationally recognized government of Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansur Hadi, which is backed by a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia, a U.S. ally. 


Tehran denies it is providing financial and military support to the Houthis.


On July 9, the Saudi-led coalition claimed it had destroyed two explosive-laden remote-controlled boats in the Red Sea that were allegedly launched by Houthi rebels.


The boats were prepared to carry out “imminent hostile and terrorist acts" in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the southern Red Sea, according to a statement cited by Saudi state media.

Related Stories
Read
4243c615e33e7b37b09072640e7f9b75_L

Iran Reports over 220 New COVID-19 Deaths 11 July 2020 01:45 AM

riyadh

Saudi Arabia reports 3,159 new coronavirus cases, 51 new deaths 10 July 2020 06:08 PM

exp

IRGC fails to stop Iran explosions: Jerusalem Post 10 July 2020 06:03 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran's coronavirus cases exceed 250K since crisis started 09 July 2020 11:02 PM

Syrian army

Syria condemned by chemical weapons body for use of sarin, chlorine 09 July 2020 08:44 PM

53c58643-b893-4fa6-9880-1e6e3e5e78d3_16x9_600x338

Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis 09 July 2020 07:24 PM

2181641-585429604

Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister 09 July 2020 05:58 PM

Morgan Ortagus

US: UN report critical of drone strike 'whitewashing' Iran's Soleimani 09 July 2020 02:07 PM

Comments