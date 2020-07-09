Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 09 July 2020 07:24 PM

Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis

The Arab Coalition said it destroyed two bomb-laden boats belonging to Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia, official Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

The coalition’s operation targeted the two unmanned surface vehicles (USV) to the south of Saleef port, 215 meters offshore, that posed a threat on international maritime activities and “international navigation,” according to SPA.

“These targets posed an imminent threat to Sea Lines of Communication, international trade and regional and international security,” coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki was quoted by SPA as saying.

He also said that the operation was in line with the customary International Humanitarian Law, and that the coalition took all precautionary measures to protect civilians, SPA reported.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition will continue to implement all necessary measures and procedures to handle legitimate military targets such as these, in accordance with the customary International Humanitarian Law,” al-Malki said in a statement carried by SPA.

The Arab Coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 to try to restore the UN-recognized government to power in Sanaa, after it was ousted from the capital by the Iran-backed Houthis in late 2014.

This marks the latest Houthi attempted-attack against Saudi Arabia, following sporadic missile attacks on various locations in the Kingdom, including Abha airport.

In June, the Arab Coalition intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards civilian targets in Saudi Arabia's Najran.

Earlier in March, the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia in Yemen toward civilian targets in the cities of Riyadh and Jazan.

