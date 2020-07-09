Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands Justice and reconciliation key to ending long-term Iraq's internal displacement: UN expert Shrinking water supplies threaten to put fragile Iraq 'on the edge' Pompeo hints at Iran links in killing of Iraqi expert Al-Hashimi US condemns brutal killing of Iraqi expert Husham Al Hashimi Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 09 July 2020 05:58 PM

Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister

2181641-585429604
Lebanon currently has no plan to negotiate with Iran for the import of fuel, energy minister Raymond GHajjar said on Thursday, after the leader of the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group said it was talking to the Lebanese government about the idea.
Hezbollah’s Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday a “calm discussion” was underway with the government over the idea of Lebanon buying refined products from Iran in Lebanese pounds, easing the pressure on Beirut’s hard currency reserves.

Lebanon is suffering an acute financial crisis and hard currency liquidity crunch. The Lebanese pound has lost some 80% of its value since October, when the long-brewing crisis came to a head.
“There is no plan to negotiate with Iran at present about importing fuel and the current discussion is with Iraq,” GHajjar said, referring to talks with the Iraqi government over possible fuel supplies.
Referring to Nasrallah’s comments, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday taking oil from Iran would be unacceptable. “It would be sanctioned product for sure, and we’ll do everything we can to make sure that Iran cannot continue to sell crude oil anywhere, including to Hezballah in the region...,” he said.
Related Stories
Read
4243c615e33e7b37b09072640e7f9b75_L

Iran Reports over 220 New COVID-19 Deaths 11 July 2020 01:45 AM

riyadh

Saudi Arabia reports 3,159 new coronavirus cases, 51 new deaths 10 July 2020 06:08 PM

exp

IRGC fails to stop Iran explosions: Jerusalem Post 10 July 2020 06:03 PM

coronavirus iran

Iran's coronavirus cases exceed 250K since crisis started 09 July 2020 11:02 PM

Abbas Mousavi

Tehran denies seizure of Iranian weapons shipment to Yemeni rebels 09 July 2020 08:58 PM

Syrian army

Syria condemned by chemical weapons body for use of sarin, chlorine 09 July 2020 08:44 PM

53c58643-b893-4fa6-9880-1e6e3e5e78d3_16x9_600x338

Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis 09 July 2020 07:24 PM

Morgan Ortagus

US: UN report critical of drone strike 'whitewashing' Iran's Soleimani 09 July 2020 02:07 PM

Comments