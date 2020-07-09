Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Breaking
Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya Arab Coalition destroys two bomb-laden boats belonging to Iran-backed Houthis Lebanon not planning to negotiate with Iran on fuel imports, says energy minister Advisor's killing deepens Iraqi leader's face-off with militias Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands Justice and reconciliation key to ending long-term Iraq's internal displacement: UN expert Shrinking water supplies threaten to put fragile Iraq 'on the edge' Pompeo hints at Iran links in killing of Iraqi expert Al-Hashimi US condemns brutal killing of Iraqi expert Husham Al Hashimi Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 09 July 2020 05:05 PM

Iraq has right to counter Turkey’s attacks and defend its lands

geopolitics-00353

On Thursday, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry stated that there is no coordination between Iraq and Turkey regarding military operations against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), announcing Iraq’s right to respond to the Turkish violations if it continued, the official spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Al-Sahaf said.

He added, “We strongly condemn and reject the provocative unilateral military attacks by Turkey."

Sahaf pointed out that the Turkish attacks will contribute to increasing the pace of escalation on the border line between the two countries.

He called on the international community to take its role in supporting Iraq’s right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He said that all international laws guarantee Iraq the right to respond to the Turkish aggressive actions against the Iraqi sovereignty.

 

On the other hand, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that “Ankara is determined to take all necessary measures within the framework of the principle of self-defense emanating from international law, against the destructive activities coming from Iraqi lands, which threaten its borders, security and stability.”

 

Related Stories
Read
3cdf0dd1056ec200d966a2f89ed29fd5_L

Iran Executed 30 Kurdish Inmates since January: Monitor 11 July 2020 01:41 AM

f72352e8194a7108335d442cdf61c36a_L

Russia Supports Dialogue between Syrian Kurds and Damascus 11 July 2020 12:34 AM

12e2c445b699f6d26bccf4c65808492f_L

Second Wave of COVID-19 to Hit Iraq within Two Months: Health Minister 11 July 2020 12:32 AM

afc

Asian Football Confederation excludes Iraq from local licensing requirements 10 July 2020 06:00 PM

Iraqi_Airways_727-200,_747-SP

Health committee issues new measures on traveling from/to Iraq 10 July 2020 05:56 PM

626px-Tigris_River_At_Diyarbakir

Iraq seeks new agreement on Tigris, Euphrates rivers: Ministry 10 July 2020 05:53 PM

halbousi2

Iraqi speaker urges speedy return of displaced people to Nineveh 10 July 2020 05:49 PM

2020_7_9_18_58_22_119

Egypt carries out military maneuver "Hasm 2020" near its border with Libya 10 July 2020 12:19 AM

Comments