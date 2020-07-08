Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported 2,741 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 67,442.



The ministry also confirmed 94 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 2,779 in the country.



“A total of 37,879 patients have recovered from the disease,” the ministry noted.



