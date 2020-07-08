Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Wednesday، 08 July 2020 07:09 PM

Iraq reports 2,741 new coronavirus cases

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Health Ministry reported 2,741 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 67,442.

The ministry also confirmed 94 more deaths, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 2,779 in the country.

“A total of 37,879 patients have recovered from the disease,” the ministry noted.

Several Arab countries have tightened restrictions on movement, and travel with the aim of curbing the spread of the virus.

Trillions of dollars have been pledged in economic stimulus packages around the world to reduce the economic repercussions of the crisis.

Globally, it is worth mentioning that, more cases of the virus, which causes respiratory disease coronavirus,  continue to emerge, with outbreaks in South Korea, Italy, and Iran.

People across the globe partake in self-isolation for 14 days as an effective precautionary measure to protect those around them and themselves from contracting COVID-19.

Transmission of virus between humans happens when someone comes into contact with an infected person’s secretions, such as droplets in a cough.

It can also be transmitted by coming into contact with something an infected person has touched and then touching your mouth, nose or eyes.


