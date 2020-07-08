Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 11 July 2020
Wednesday، 08 July 2020 05:50 PM

Turkey tested Russian-made S-400 air defense systems on US-made jets: Reports

Turkey tested Russian-made S-400 air defense systems on US-made F-16 fighter jets in November, Russia’s news agency TASS reported, citing an unnamed source, according to Alarabiya.

Fighter Jets World, a military aviation website that tracks news about fighter jets, reportedly published a video from 2019 by Turkey’s TRT channel showing the missile systems being tested on the US-made fighter aircraft, according to TASS.

“Yes, such trials have indeed taken place last November,” an unnamed source told the Russian news agency.

Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400s has been a point of conflict with the US, which had in the past urged Ankara to drop the system, adding that it was not compatible with NATO defenses.
