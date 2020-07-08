Iraqi Defense Ministry Delegation to Visit Erbil

A senior delegation form Iraq’s Ministry of Defense is expected to visit Erbil this week and meet with counterparts at the Peshmerga Ministry of Kurdistan Region.



A source told BasNews that joint operations to secure the Kurdish areas disputed between Erbil and Baghdad, would top the agenda of the meeting.



Peshmerga and Iraqi defense ministries resumed negotiations last week after almost a year. They are hoping to reach an agreement that would work as a framework for the military cooperations and coordinations in the disputed territories.



BasNew has learned that the Peshmerga ministry is also planning to discuss budget disputes with the Iraqi counterparts.